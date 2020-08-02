Berenberg Bank Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.44 ($60.04).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €46.81 ($52.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 1-year high of €72.17 ($81.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.61.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

