Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 330 ($4.06) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Victoria alerts:

Shares of VCP opened at GBX 264 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 245.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.77. The company has a market capitalization of $331.05 million and a P/E ratio of -71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Victoria has a 1-year low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($6.77).

Victoria (LON:VCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 28.42 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) by GBX (7.48) (($0.09)).

About Victoria

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.