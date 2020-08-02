Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC cut Schindler Holding AG Participation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Schindler Holding AG Participation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $254.00 on Thursday. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a twelve month low of $201.35 and a twelve month high of $260.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.79.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

