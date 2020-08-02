Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €153.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($171.91) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €154.93 ($174.08).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €154.60 ($173.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 52-week high of €169.90 ($190.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €161.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €146.46.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

