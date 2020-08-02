Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €15.10 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($16.97) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CA. HSBC set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.48 ($18.52).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of CA stock opened at €13.50 ($15.17) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.30. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($18.33) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($26.61).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.