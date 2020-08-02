Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.65, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $121.17 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

BELFA stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.50 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

