Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 25.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Baxter International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.