Barclays Increases SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 2,920

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,790 ($34.33) to GBX 2,920 ($35.93) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,270 ($40.24) to GBX 2,539 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,640 ($32.49) to GBX 2,610 ($32.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,203 ($27.11) to GBX 3,200 ($39.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,730.44 ($33.60).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 2,965 ($36.49) on Friday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 29.31 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,465 ($42.64). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,956.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,886.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Richard Keers sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,981 ($36.68), for a total value of £90,056.01 ($110,824.53).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

