Barclays Increases 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,200

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,120 ($13.78) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.

III has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 852 ($10.48) to GBX 940 ($11.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 974 ($11.99) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 970 ($11.94) price objective on the stock.

LON III opened at GBX 889.60 ($10.95) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 954.43. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 8.28 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,189 ($14.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

3i Group (LON:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (75.50) (($0.93)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3i Group will post 11263.8448603 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

