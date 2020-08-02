Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOTJ stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 419,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 237,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

