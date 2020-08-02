Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Position Lifted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,589 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 963,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 157,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.