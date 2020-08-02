Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €225.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($247.19) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €186.00 ($208.99) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €197.74 ($222.18).

Get Linde alerts:

ETR:LIN opened at €206.70 ($232.25) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €196.57 and a 200 day moving average of €180.92. Linde has a 52 week low of €130.45 ($146.57) and a 52 week high of €211.20 ($237.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.