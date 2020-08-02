Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a P/E ratio of 274.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 103,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $718,717.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,311,196 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,321 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2,221.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.