AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AtriCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 35.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 443,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 348.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,689 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at $42,438,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 450.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 759,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 748,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,800,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,453,400 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.