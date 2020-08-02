Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

VEA stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

