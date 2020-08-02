Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,413,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

