Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 218.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 611,083 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 704.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $511,000.

BBEU stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

