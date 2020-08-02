Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 561,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

CFG stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

