Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

