Atkore International Group (ATKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Atkore International Group has set its FY 2020

Parties that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 62.42% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.91. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $43.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $332,431.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,909.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $942,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

