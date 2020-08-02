Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athersys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Athersys stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,713.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

