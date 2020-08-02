ATB Capital Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$27.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFI. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NFI opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.79. The company has a market cap of $936.98 million and a P/E ratio of -36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.19.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$953.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$828.14 million. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -271.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total value of C$140,303.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$685,889.82. Also, Director Adam L. Gray bought 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$198,783.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,152,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,553,455.54. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 756,900 shares of company stock worth $11,985,241 and sold 536,507 shares worth $9,866,261.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

