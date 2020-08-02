ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $353.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

