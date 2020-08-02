Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives $10.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Asante Solutions from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 4,460.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 725,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 709,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 476,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 3,935.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 325,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 284,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 230.0% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

