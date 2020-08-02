Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 18.35.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

