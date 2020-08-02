Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,100 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 641,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.81 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.