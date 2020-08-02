Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AQST opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,106.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

