Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.23.

AAPL stock opened at $425.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,842.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $425.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.71.

Apple’s stock is set to split on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 67.82% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

