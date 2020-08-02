Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,350 shares of company stock worth $414,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

