Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AIV opened at $38.82 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

