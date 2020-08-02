Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

