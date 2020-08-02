Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.
Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 1.32.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
