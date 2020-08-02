Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several research firms have commented on BUD. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

