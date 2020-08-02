Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price (down previously from GBX 13 ($0.16)) on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,020 ($24.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,935.63 ($23.82).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,870.20 ($23.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,884.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,694.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 127 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($22.64) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($2,875.71). Insiders purchased a total of 473 shares of company stock valued at $772,506 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

