Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANDE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Andersons from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of ANDE opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $467.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Andersons will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

In related news, insider James J. Pirolli purchased 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,388 shares in the company, valued at $322,163.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle purchased 4,500 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $303,125.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,013 shares of company stock worth $549,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $9,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 313,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 162,429 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 235,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 126,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

