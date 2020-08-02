Analysts Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Price Target at €61.50

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.09 ($69.76).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FRA ZAL opened at €61.24 ($68.81) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.64. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

