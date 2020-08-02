Analysts Set TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Target Price at $15.55

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.05. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,496.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.