Analysts Set Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target at $42.60

Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 241,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $63,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 205,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.