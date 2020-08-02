Analysts Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Target Price at $12.50

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.
LL stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.42. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $23.45.
In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares during the period. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
