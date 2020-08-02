Analysts Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Target Price at $12.50

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

LL stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.42. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $23.45.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares during the period. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

