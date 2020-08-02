Analysts Set Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Target Price at $5.53

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIVX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Livexlive Media has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $203.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.