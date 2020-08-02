Analysts Set LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target at $86.13

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

