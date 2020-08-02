Analysts Set Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Target Price at $7.50

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.99. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 224,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,363.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 164,218 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

