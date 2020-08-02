Analysts Set Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Target Price at GBX 2,200

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,200 ($27.07).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDEV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,944 ($23.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The company has a market cap of $756.45 million and a PE ratio of 139.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,842.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,528.98. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 18.04 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,120 ($26.09).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

