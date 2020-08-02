Analysts Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Price Target at GBX 102.11

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 102.11 ($1.26).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) target price (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.72)) on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

FGP opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.43) on Thursday. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £12,920 ($15,899.58). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,946.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

