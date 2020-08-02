Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Price Target at $120.25

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

