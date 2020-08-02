Analysts Offer Predictions for City Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for City in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHCO. ValuEngine cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.61. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in City by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in City by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in City by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 61,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in City by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in City by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, Director Robert D. Fisher bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,499.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

