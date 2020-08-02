Analysts Anticipate iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 686.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 37.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.