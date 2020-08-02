Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.68.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

