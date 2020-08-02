AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of AMETEK worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.