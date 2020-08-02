American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.54.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT opened at $261.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.39 and its 200 day moving average is $244.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,755. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,619,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.