American States Water (AWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AWR stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. American States Water has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $96.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AWR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

